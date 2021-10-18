Innovation comes in some unlikely places.
The annual floor-to-ceiling cleanup of my husband’s family barn this year showed that even a big, beautiful, old wood barn is subject to innovation. I had no idea, until a former dairy farmer walked through and watched us shovel gravel from where the concrete abruptly stopped, about twelve inches from the edge of the wall. Directly above that odd dip in the concrete (which ran almost the entire length of the barn) is a feed bunk, inaccessible to critters that would be inside the pens.
That former dairy farmer was my dad, and he smiled as he watched my brother and I shovel. “This used to be a dairy barn, didn’t it?” he asked.
Yes, it had–the family was all-dairy until they sold the dairy cows and became beef ranchers. Dad walked through the barn and explained as he went: The feed bunk, and indeed the pen walls themselves that the bunk is attached to, were likely added later. As a dairy barn, the entire thing would have been open, with stanchions located before the hay racks. That odd dip in the concrete, now filled with gravel, was the place where the manure had been pitchforked into from the stanchion area.
After the family was no longer milking their shorthorns, they became a beef operation. The barn, instead of being the only place occupying a majority of their time, became the place for cows that needed help. That’s when the cow and calf head catches were added, and possibly the pens as well.
Innovation in an old wood barn! I never had considered it.
Read the full story in your Monday, October 18th Times-Record online edition. Purchase your online copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.