In a press release from the Barnes County Sheriff Department on Thursday, January 3rd, 2022...
Barnes County Sheriff Randy Mcclaflin would like to update the public on its recent investigation regarding an aggravated assault of a two-month-old infant. Sheriff Mcclaflin would like to let everyone know she has been released from the hospital and is in the care of her grandparents and mother. She seems to be doing fine however some of her injuries may be long term or permanent.
On 01/22/2022 the Barnes County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone about a two-month-old infant who was admitted into the Sanford Hospital in Fargo. The infant had suffered non-accidental trauma. It was alleged a member of the infants household had
caused the non-accidental trauma to the infant. Upon further investigation the father of the infant, Justin Neal Gibson was taken into custody and transported to the Barnes County Correctional Facility where he is being held on a 25,000 cash bond.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Barnes County Sheriffs at 701- 845-8530.