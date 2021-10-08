“In 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue,” and still to this day, we have a national holiday commemorating it. Columbus Day will take place on October 11th, this year, as it is celebrated each year on the second Monday in October. The biggest celebration takes place in New York City, with a big parade.
Christopher Columbus set off across the Atlantic Ocean in search of India. His three-month trip instead took him to the “New World”—what would later be known as the Americas. His arrival in the New World started the Colombian Exchange, initiating the movement of all kinds of plants, culture, animals, and technology.
Today, there is an abundance of controversy around the holiday. It is now well known that Columbus’ discovery was the first step in Europe’s colonization of the Americas, which was detrimental to the Native American populations already living in the New World.
