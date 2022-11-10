Barnes County Courthouse Voting - Polls

Election day has come and gone and turnout was strong in District 24, which reported over 5,700 ballots cast across all 18 precincts, with victories going – by and large – to incumbents.

Representatives Cole Christensen and Dwight Kiefert will keep their seats, with Kiefert especially performing even better than he did in the primary, where he was facing opposition from within his own primary, whose local chapter had revoked his endorsement for the office.

