Election day has come and gone and turnout was strong in District 24, which reported over 5,700 ballots cast across all 18 precincts, with victories going – by and large – to incumbents.
Representatives Cole Christensen and Dwight Kiefert will keep their seats, with Kiefert especially performing even better than he did in the primary, where he was facing opposition from within his own primary, whose local chapter had revoked his endorsement for the office.
“I think more people vote in the general election than the primary, the primary is more of an organized group trying to campaign,” Kiefert said. “Having more people vote and more people get up to speed about what’s happening in our district helped a lot too.”
Kiefert took home over 3,000 votes, while Cole Christensen came up behind at 2,800, narrowly beating an aggressive campaign fought by Madeline Luke, an Independent who managed over 2,400 votes despite entering the race after the primaries.
