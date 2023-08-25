Mosquito

BISMARCK, ND - The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has seen a rise in reported West Nile virus (WNV) cases in recent weeks. State health officials are reminding people to continue taking precautions against mosquito bites that can cause WNV infection.

As of Aug. 22, North Dakota reported nine human WNV cases, with additional cases pending further results. Of the nine cases, eight were hospitalized, and seven were neuroinvasive cases. In addition to human cases, three birds and 22 mosquito pools have also tested positive for WNV.  

