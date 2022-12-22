Dangerous cold continues through the Weekend
Tonight:
● Up to 4 inches to new snow, with isolated higher amounts.
Thursday:
● Blowing/Drifting snow increasing impacts by the evening
and overnight.
Friday:
● Blowing/Drifting Snow Impacts throughout the day, with
reduced visibility of ½ a mile or less in open country.
● Difficult travel conditions.
● 20% chance for Ground Blizzard Conditions.
Saturday:
● Lingering Blowing Snow impacts in the morning.
Sunday:
● Incoming clipper system
Travel Tips and Tricks
● Let people know timing of your travel and where you’re headed.
● Pack a winter safety kit with you.
● If you are stranded remain in the vehicle.
● This is dangerous cold, being stranded on the road could be life threatening.
• Try to keep a full tank of gas.
● Make alternate travel agreements.
Dangerous Cold Continues throughout the week and into the weekend. Worst wind chills will be during the morning hours and just west of the valley. Frostbite can happen in as little as 5 minutes. Bundle up when headed outside, with multiple layers if possible.
