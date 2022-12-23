Update 12/23 - Barnes County - No Travel Advised
Barnes County Sheriff Department via everbridge
Barnes County is still NO TRAVEL ADVISED. Ground blizzard conditions mean visibility is next to none. Many county roads are blocked. Plows and emergency services have limited response capabilities in these weather conditions. We understand the want to spend the Holidays with family however it is most important to stay safe and warm! The travel advisories are not issued without the utmost consideration of the public's safety.
December 23, 2022
National Weather Service
Grand Forks, North Dakota
December 23, 2022 - 5:27 a.m.
Key Messages
➔ Significant holiday travel impacts are expected through this afternoon.
➔ Blizzard conditions, especially in open country
Severe white weather (whiteout conditions) expected within the next 12 to 36 hours or is occurring. Travel is NOT advised.
➔ Dangerously cold wind chills between 35-below and 50-below
➔ Life-threatening conditions are possible to those stranded
➔ Travel conditions will deteriorate this morning, with highest impacts around mid-day
Important Updates
➔ A BLIZZARD WARNING for eastern ND and western MN,
through 6 PM today
➔ A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Towner County
through 6 PM Friday
➔ A WIND CHILL WARNING has been issued for eastern ND
and western Minnesota through 12 PM Saturday
➔ A WIND CHILL ADVISORY remains in effect for portions of
northwest Minnesota
Wind Chill
➔ With the strong winds expected, dangerously cold wind chills will occur through Saturday.
➔ Frostbite and hypothermia can occur in a very short amount of time on exposed skin
If you have to travel be sure to check road conditions before you go. Carry a winter survival kit and warm clothing and blankets.
