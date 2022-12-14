Interstate 94 will be re-opening at 9 a.m. December 14th.Please avoid all unnecessary travel. Stay home, stay safe. For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://travel.dot.nd.gov. #NDRoads#ndwx
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
Period of heaviest snow has ended early this morning.
➔ Difficult Travel Conditions lingering today. Periods of new light mixed
precipitation through midday.
➔ After a lull in impactful weather this afternoon and tonight, another
period of snow with locally heavy totals and blowing snow will be
possible Thursday into Friday.
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wilkin County. In North Dakota, Griggs, Steele, Barnes and Cass Counties.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel
and for Minnesota at 511mn.org
, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.
Today
Snow and freezing rain likely before 3pm, then a chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain between 3pm and 5pm, then a chance of snow and freezing rain after 5pm. Patchy blowing snow between 10am and 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tonight
Snow and freezing rain likely before 3am, then a chance of snow between 3am and 4am, then a chance of snow and freezing rain after 4am. Patchy blowing snow after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 23. North northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday
Snow and freezing rain likely before 9am, then snow. Patchy blowing snow. Temperature rising to near 28 by 9am, then falling to around 23 during the remainder of the day. Blustery, with a northwest wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Thursday Night
Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Low around 15. Blustery, with a northwest wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of snow. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy, with a high near 18. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 10. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -5. West northwest wind around 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 5. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -12. West northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near -3. West northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -16. West northwest wind around 14 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near -4. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.