BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol now plan to open Interstate 94 from Jamestown to Fargo today at 4:30 p.m.
Please note that just because the road is open does not necessarily mean the roadway is clear. Motorists should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions.
For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.
Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.
