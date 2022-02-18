I-94 MM 286 Multi-Vehicle Injury Crash – February 18th, 2022
-
Updated
At approximately 10:30 am on Friday, February 18th, the ND Highway Patrol investigated a crash involving fourteen vehicles, westbound on I-94 near MM 286, which is approximately four miles west of Valley City.
The crash began with a commercial motor vehicle rear ending a pickup towing a snowmobile trailer. After this initial collision, the pickup towing the snowmobiles jacknifed on the roadway. Additional vehicles came into the scene and additional crashes occurred.
In total, nine passenger vehicles (cars, trucks and SUV’s) and five commercial motor vehicles were involved in the crash.
There were twenty-two occupants in the fourteen vehicles. The entire westbound roadway became blocked. Westbound I-94 at Valley City was closed for approximately three hours while the crash scene was cleared.
As a result of the multi-vehicle crash, there was one serious injury and three minor injuries. The serious injured party was initially transported to Mercy Hospital in Valley City, and then transferred to Sanford Hospital in Fargo. The three minor injuries were all treated and released at Mercy Hospital. At the time of the crash a blizzard warning was in effect. Areas of reduced visibility were present on I-94.
The NDHP was assisted by the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office, Valley City Police Department, Valley City Fire Department, Barnes County Ambulance and the NDDOT. The crashes remain under investigation.
