From the Barnes County 911 Dispatch office:
Barnes County is NO TRAVEL ADVISED. I-94 will close at 6PM from Fargo to Bismarck. Visibility is limited and many roads have become drifted over. It is likely that emergency vehicles will be unable to access stranded motorists until road conditions improve. We implore you to stay home and stay safe.
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...In North Dakota, Barnes and Cass Counties.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow
will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 45 below zero will cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.
The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at