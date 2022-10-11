KaitlynHuss

Kaitlyn Huss, District 24 Democrat-endorsed candidate for the House of Representatives, announced Saturday she was withdrawing herself from the campaign following an arrest on charges of simple assault earlier in the week.

“I want to thank everyone who has stood with me during my campaign, who supported me, believed in me, and who continue to believe in me. The issues that we’ve raised and the policies I’ve pursued and spoken about are important, and I’m so proud of all we’ve accomplished in the past eight months,” Huss said in a statement posted to Facebook following the story of her arrest, which occurred at a bar in Valley City early Friday morning. “Yesterday I was involved in an incident that I deeply regret. I behaved in a manner unbefitting of my position as a candidate and unbecoming of my own personal standards for myself. I intend to take full responsibility for my actions - and I am starting with this message.”

Recommended for you