Kaitlyn Huss, District 24 Democrat-endorsed candidate for the House of Representatives, announced Saturday she was withdrawing herself from the campaign following an arrest on charges of simple assault earlier in the week.
“I want to thank everyone who has stood with me during my campaign, who supported me, believed in me, and who continue to believe in me. The issues that we’ve raised and the policies I’ve pursued and spoken about are important, and I’m so proud of all we’ve accomplished in the past eight months,” Huss said in a statement posted to Facebook following the story of her arrest, which occurred at a bar in Valley City early Friday morning. “Yesterday I was involved in an incident that I deeply regret. I behaved in a manner unbefitting of my position as a candidate and unbecoming of my own personal standards for myself. I intend to take full responsibility for my actions - and I am starting with this message.”
Huss went on to say that she is withdrawing herself from the race, though legally, she will remain on the ballot.
“I am withdrawing myself from the race for District 24 representative. While I will remain on the ballot, I do not believe I have represented my party or my community to the standards which you deserve. I encourage you all to vote with your hearts, and chose one of the other three candidates,” she stated. “This campaign has been an incredible experience. I am grateful to everyone who has supported me, and to the District 24 Democrats for believing in me enough to endorse me and stand with me throughout. Lastly I would like to thank my family without whom none of this would have been possible.”
A police report obtained by the Times-Record from the Valley City Police Department detailed the incident. The reporting party was the purported victim, who suffered lacerations to the face among other injuries.
According to the report, Huss arrived at the location and waited until closing time before getting into an argument with the victim, who claimed Huss hit first.
Huss suffered injuries as well, including bruises to the face. The police investigation named Huss as the “predominant aggressor” and she was placed under arrest and held overnight at Barnes County Corrections, where her injuries were documented.
The North Dakota District 24 Democrats have not issued any statement on the incident.
The election is on November 8.
See more local news in your Oct 11 Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.