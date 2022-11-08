Formerly known as Ladies Day, this weekend saw the beginning of the newly-branded “Save a Buck, Spend Some Doe” shopping event in Valley City, meant to mark the start of hunting season with a litany of sweet deals, giveaways, treats and more at participating businesses around Valley City.
“We were so thrilled with the turnout for our Save a Buck, Spend Some Doe event,” Kay Vinje, Executive Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce, told the Times-Record. “The two days were fantastic.”
Though under a new name, the annual event has been held for years in Valley City and most everybody who took part last year participated this year as well. Joining the old favorites, though, were two new businesses in the downtown: the Green Room and Aesthetica, a florist and a health spa respectively. A wide assortment of businesses took part, though, offering giveaways, baked goods, and even wine samples to entice shoppers to come in and spend.
“People know it’s worth their while to come in,” Vinje said. “They’re discovering all the beautiful Christmas things going on.”
Read the full story in your November 8 Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.