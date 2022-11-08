SaveABuck

Formerly known as Ladies Day, this weekend saw the beginning of the newly-branded “Save a Buck, Spend Some Doe” shopping event in Valley City, meant to mark the start of hunting season with a litany of sweet deals, giveaways, treats and more at participating businesses around Valley City.

“We were so thrilled with the turnout for our Save a Buck, Spend Some Doe event,” Kay Vinje, Executive Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce, told the Times-Record. “The two days were fantastic.”

