March 12th a fire broke out in the basement of the Hungry Pelican at the Crossing causing severe damage and changed the way the owners will do business in the future.
Owner Lance Peltier shared with the Times-Record that after meeting with the fire investigator and insurance company this week, they are looking at a full rebuild of the Hungry Pelican at the Crossing.
“We are not completely sure yet but it definitely looking like the damages are enough that we are going to have to tear down and rebuild, especially with the electrical and structural damages to the building from the fire.” He continues, “There is still a 5-10% chance that we may have to just fix the building we are in but we are at 90% that the best option is a rebuild.” Peltier adds, “It’s looking like with all the estimates coming in, for structural, electrical and plumbing, that it just wouldn’t be feasible to fix the old building and would make more sense to rebuild a new building. So if my insurance company is willing to work with me, and it sounds like they are, then we would put the funds for repairs towards construction of the new building.”
The Times-Record asked ‘What does this mean for the future of the Hungry Pelican at the Crossing?’
Peltier answered, “With them (Hungry Pelican at the Crossing) coming into our really busy season here in a few months we are moving forward with our plans to build a garage closer to the water. This garage initially was going to be for storage of equipment and supplies and was to be constructed this spring.” He adds, “So our first option is, when the snow is gone, is to put that up (garage) as quickly as possible and we can run the business out of there for the summer.”
He continues in saying that the business will offer a limited menu, drinks, refreshments and snacks to the visiting families and boaters along with bait and other basic necessities.
Peltier tells the Times-Record he does have a 2nd option too. “If that doesn’t look like we can get that done quick enough (he says in reference to option 1) then we are going to purchase a commercial tent and operate the business out of that for the time being.”
Either way Peltier says that they plan to do their best to keep things open and operational for the public while working steadily with Bridgetown Builders, of Valley City, to get the new building up and ready as soon as possible. Peltier says, “I would just like to share a big thank you to Bridgetown Builders as they are so busy with tons of other projects already on their plates but they are making time to help us as they know that we have to get these plans going because we want to have everything done, as far as the shell at least, hopefully by October and then we can finish up the interior stuff from there.” He continues, “It really means a lot to us that they are willing to go above and beyond for us, we just really can’t say enough how much we appreciate that and them.”
Looking ahead to the future Peltier highlighted the bigger picture plans for the Hungry Pelican Resort, “We have a little over an acre, back behind the store there, and last year we were approved by the county to build a three story hotel and that was the plan - to work on that project this year. With the fire that kinda flip-flopped and it’s looking like the restaurant will be rebuilt first.”
He shares that the Hungry Pelican Lake Resort will offer 24 rooms with a convention area on the first floor for wedding, special events and so much more.
When asked how this experience has affected he, and his family, Peltier replies, “I try to just roll with what life gives me. If your going to be a successful business owner, you can’t dwell on things, you have to look at the positive and what you can do to make things better and move on. If you don’t your going to fail as a business.”
The Hungry Pelican is definitely a family run business as Lance, his wife Robin and their children, Emily (19) the ice cream manager, Levi (14) and Laura (11), looks after the Hungry Pelican at the Dam over the summer. He shares that his wife, as a teacher, has most of the summer off, so she, himself, his sister, Lorna Rivera, who manages the Hungry Pelican at the Crossing, and the kids all work together to do what they need to make sure the two business are running smoothly and offer their customers a great experience. This combined with running a full time business in West Fargo, Wash Pros, would be a lot for most but this family seems to enjoy and thrive in making it the best it can be.
The Peltier’s are grateful for all the well wishes and continued support of the communities around them. Lance shares that this was such an unexpected tragedy but he, and his family, love the area and Valley City, and appreciate all the good thoughts and kind words from their customers and folks around. Their goal is to rebuild, with a stronger and better facility to share with their patrons, friends and family.
For more information on construction, or to help the Peltier’s with their rebuild, visit www.hungrypelicanresort.com/
