Hungry Pelican Signage for Lake Ashtabula Crossing

March 12th a fire broke out in the basement of the Hungry Pelican at the Crossing causing severe damage and changed the way the owners will do business in the future.

Owner Lance Peltier shared with the Times-Record that after meeting with the fire investigator and insurance company this week, they are looking at a full rebuild of the Hungry Pelican at the Crossing.

Recommended for you