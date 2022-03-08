Valley City’s downtown was awash in activity Saturday morning, the streets lined with cars and the shops packed with people, the air ringing with good cheer as the first annual Coffee and Cocoa Crawl, put on by the Valley City Chamber of Commerce, proved to be a runaway success.
“It was a crazy, amazing turnout,” Tracey Compson, events coordinator for the Chamber, said. “It was much larger (than we anticipated).”
The Chamber had no clear estimation for how much they’d expected the event to draw in, but with 200 tickets sold, they were quite close to hitting even their most unrealistic goals.
“Going into this, we didn’t necessarily know what to expect,” Compson said. “This was basically a new event that had never been done like this for us, so it’s great, all the feedback we got…now we know for next year ‘here’s what we’re going to do different, here’s what we’re going to do to make it bigger and better.’”
