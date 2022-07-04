BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division is offering a series of webinars that provide behavioral health support to clergy, workplace leaders, farmers and ranchers and others in the agriculture industry who have been impacted by several recent natural disasters.
The webinars are led by Monica McConkey of Eyes on the Horizon Consulting, a clinician who understands farm family mental health and works as a rural mental health specialist. The next webinar is Thursday, July 7, 12-1 p.m. CT and will focus on working with chronically stressed farmers and ranchers.
“An unexpected natural disaster can cause a great deal of stress for people and for spiritual leaders, workplace managers and others who strive to support them,” said Laura Anderson, assistant division director. “These webinars will provide helpful information and support so people can learn how to recognize signs and symptoms of a behavioral health condition and where to go to get help.”
Additional webinars are scheduled through September on topics like suicide prevention in agriculture, addressing compassion fatigue in clergy, recognizing signs and symptoms of mental illness, managing workplace conflict and supporting mental health in the workplace. The webinars are free and open to the public. Preregistration is required.
"I am happy to work with the Behavioral Health Division to bring these trainings to North Dakota,” McConkey said. “It is an understatement to say we are living in stressful times. My hope is that these trainings can be a tool for increasing wellness and reducing stress."
To learn more information or to register for a webinar, visit www.eyesonthehorizon.org/events.
The webinars are made possible by funding the department received from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration 2020 Disaster Response State Program to provide behavioral health training and support to communities, individuals, and families impacted by natural disasters, specifically to the 29 counties impacted by the 2019 federally declared flooding disaster. These include Adams, Barnes, Cass, Dickey, Eddy, Emmons, Foster, Grand Forks, Grant, Griggs, Hettinger, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, McKenzie, Morton, Mountrail, Nelson, Pembina, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Sheridan, Steele, Stutsman, Traill, Walsh and Wells counties.
Any North Dakotan experiencing a behavioral health crisis should call 211 for immediate help 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, including weekends and holidays.
The department’s Behavioral Health Division is responsible for reviewing and identifying service needs and activities in the state's behavioral health system to ensure health and safety, access to services and quality services. It also establishes quality assurance standards for the licensure of substance use disorder program services and facilities and provides policy leadership in partnership with public and private entities. Learn more about the work of the Behavioral Health Division at behavioralhealth.nd.gov.