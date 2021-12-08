Agency invites comments on strengthening access to in-home long-term support services.
BISMARCK, N.D. – At some point, about 60 percent of American adults will need help with things like getting dressed, driving to appointments, or making meals, according to the federal Administration for Community Living. Having a say in those services is important.
The North Dakota Department of Human Services is hosting a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) settlement agreement stakeholder meeting on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 1 to 3 p.m. CST, to provide updates and seek input on the state’s efforts to expand access to in-home and community-based long-term support services, so older adults and adults with physical disabilities can live at home and in their communities.
The Adults and Aging Services Division will provide updates on the settlement agreement first year progress report summary, the implementation plan, and upcoming webinars it is holding to raise awareness about services and programs and how to access them. Other business may be discussed.
The meeting includes a listening session. Stakeholders are encouraged to ask questions and provide comments on the state’s efforts to expand long-term care options beyond nursing facility care.
Older adults, adults with physical disabilities, their family members, caregivers, advocates, other stakeholders and interested individuals are invited to participate virtually or in-person. The public listening session and meeting will be held in the Prairie Rose Room at the department’s Prairie Hills Plaza location, 1237 W. Divide Ave., Suite 6, Bismarck, N.D. Attendees should enter through Door 2. Face masks and physical distancing are recommended for in-person meeting attendees.
Individuals can, if they choose, participate virtually from computers, mobile devices or by telephone at 701-328-0950, Conference ID: 908 865 102#. The public meeting agenda and details on joining the meeting online are available at https://bit.ly/3rKTlOQ.
Individuals who need disability accommodations to participate can contact Michele Curtis at 701-328-8679, 711 (TTY) or mimcurtis@nd.gov.
Announced in December 2020, the DOJ settlement agreement focuses on expanding access to in-home and community services so that individuals with physical disabilities can live in the least restrictive setting possible. Learn more at https://www.nd.gov/dhs/info/pubs/doj-settlement.html.