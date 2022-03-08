BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Human Services Division of Vocational Rehabilitation is hosting a virtual meeting March 10, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. CT, to gather public comments on draft changes to the North Dakota Senior Community Service Employment (SCSEP) Program state plan (2020 – 2023). The plan guides the operation of the federally funded employment training and placement program for eligible unemployed, low-income persons ages 55 and older.
“The Senior Community Service Employment Program can help qualifying individuals develop marketable skills and is a resource for those who may not have current work skills and who are not ready or able to retire,” said VR Division Director Damian Schlinger. “Participants work at host agencies, and the program pays their wages for a limited time until they are connected to other employment.”
During the meeting, division staff will review the purpose of the state plan and will accept public comments. Individuals can review the draft state plan at www.nd.gov/dhs/dvr. The sections that have been modified are shown. A copy of the draft state plan, including modifications, will also be provided upon request.
Interested persons can join the meeting online by computer or mobile device using the link in the public meeting notice at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/publicnotice/index.html, or they can join by phone at 701-328-0950, Conference ID: 648 216 3#.
Persons with disabilities who need accommodations to participate in the meeting can contact Damian Schlinger in the Vocational Rehabilitation Division at 701-328-8950, 711 (TTY), or daschlinger@nd.gov prior to the meeting.
Individuals unable to attend can submit questions and comments to Schlinger at the N.D. Department of Human Services – Vocational Rehabilitation Division, 1000 E. Divide Ave., Bismarck, ND 58501, 701-328-8950, toll-free 800-775-2745, or 711 (TTY) for TTY customers, dhsvr@nd.gov, or fax at 701-328-1884.
All comments must be received by 5 p.m. Central Time on March 11, 2022.
SCSEP’s goal is to help participants develop work skills and transition from subsidized employment to jobs with higher wages, benefits and opportunities. The program prioritizes serving individuals age 65 and older who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, or have a disability, or have low literacy or limited English proficiency, or who reside in rural areas, or who are veterans or eligible spouses of veterans.
The program serves those who have failed to find employment after using services provided under the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.