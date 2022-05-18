BISMARCK, N.D. – An estimated 15,000 North Dakotans ages 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s disease, a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills. Alzheimer’s and related dementia are not a normal part of aging.1
The North Dakota Department of Human Services is hosting a public webinar May 19, 12-12:30 p.m. CT, that is available online or by phone, to highlight the statewide Dementia Care Services Program. Presenter Nikki Wegner of the Alzheimer’s Association will discuss the education and care consultation and support services offered to address the needs of individuals and their family members, as well as outreach to professionals about the benefits of early detection and diagnosis.
People can join the webinar by phone at 701-328-0950, Conference ID 676 451 010#. Details about joining online via mobile device or computer can be found in the event flyer posted online at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/adultsaging/.
“Our goal is to make it possible for older adults and adults with physical disabilities to live at home in their communities,” said DHS Adult and Aging Services Division Director Nancy Nikolas Maier. “We accomplish that by connecting people to available services and support and encourage people to learn more about services by participating in informational webinars.”
Details about other upcoming webinars, including the May 26 webinar on companionship services, emergency response system and supervision services, recordings of past webinars, and related information is available on the Adult and Aging Services Division’s webpage at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/adultsaging/.
The Adult and Aging Services Division works with partners to help older adults and adults with physical disabilities remain living in their homes and communities. It also acts to protect the health, safety, welfare and rights of long-term care residents and vulnerable adults living in the community.
To learn more and find services, contact North Dakota’s Aging and Disability Resource Link toll-free at 855-462-5465, 711 (TTY), email carechoice@nd.gov, or apply for services online at https://carechoice.nd.assistguide.net/.