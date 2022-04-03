BISMARCK, N.D. – Today, the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Children and Family Services Division announced $700,000 in 2022 grant funding opportunities for agencies and professionals, so they can become trained in and provide approved evidence-based Title IV-E prevention services. Approved services focus on behavioral health and in-home parent skill-based programs supporting family stability and preventing children from entering foster care.
“These grant funds support the department’s key priority of strong, stable families by investing in evidence-based prevention services shown to reduce child abuse and neglect by providing support that stabilizes families,” said DHS Children and Family Services Division Director Cory Pedersen. “Funds will help increase the state’s capacity to deliver services that keep children safe and prevent out-of-home placements.”
The department is offering both agency and individual grants to enable entities to deliver evidence-based practices and become approved Title IV-E prevention service providers and effectively serve children and families as identified in the state’s Title IV-E Prevention Services Plan, in accordance with the Family First Prevention Services Act. The state has nine approved services and programs, including the newly approved Family Check-Up program.
Title IV-E Prevention Services Agency Development Grants will assist agencies in developing organizational capabilities. Grants will not exceed $100,000 each ($400,000 total) and will be available to four or more agencies. Grant funding can be used for training and professional development, staff recruitment or retention costs, up to three months of operating costs during a service start-up period, outreach and marketing related to the new services, technology costs to support the agency’s prevention services work and required background checks.
Title IV-E Prevention Services Provider Training Grants of up to $15,000 each ($300,000 total) will be available to 20 or more applicants. Individual training grant funds can used for training and professional development, travel to training, technology and equipment costs and background checks.
How to Apply?
Applications may be submitted any time before Aug. 31, 2022, and will be reviewed as they are received. DHS will award funds until the full amount has been allocated or until the application deadline has passed.
Application forms, grant requirements, and other information is available online at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/childfamily/iv-e-prevention.html.
Evidence-based programs and services represent the cornerstone of North Dakota’s Family First Title IV-E Prevention Services and Programs Plan.
Approved evidence-based programs eligible for Title IV-E reimbursement in North Dakota include the Family Check-Up program, Healthy Families, Parents as Teachers, Nurse-Family Partnership, Homebuilders, Brief Strategic Family Therapy, Parent-Child Interaction Therapy, Multisystemic Therapy and Functional Family Therapy.
Learn More
For more information, visit the department’s website at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/childfamily/iv-e-prevention.html.