BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Adult and Aging Services Division is accepting public comment on the state’s draft 2022-2026 State Plan on Aging, which outlines how services and programs will be delivered to older adults and people with disabilities using federal Older Americans Act (OAA) funding.
The division uses OAA funds to help pay for a variety of services such as information and assistance finding needed services through the Aging and Disability Resource Link (ADRL) toll-free phone line and website, home-delivered and congregate meals, senior legal assistance, assistive safety devices like grab bars and seat lifts; health maintenance services such as blood pressure screenings, foot care, and medication set-up; and fall prevention education.
Other division programs and services include the Family Caregiver Support Program, Long-Term Care Ombudsman services promoting the rights and well-being of people living in long-term care facilities, and protective services for vulnerable adults at risk of abuse, neglect or exploitation.
The division also administers home and community-based services that enable qualifying individuals with functional limitations to live in their homes and communities and delay or prevent institutional care.
The draft State Plan on Aging is online at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/adultsaging/. Copies are available upon request.
Individuals can submit comments until 5 p.m. CT, on May 31, 2022, by email to carechoice@nd.gov or phone to the ADRL toll-free at (855) 462-5465, 711 (TTY). Comments can also be mailed to the department’s Adult and Aging Services Division. See details in the public notice at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/publicnotice/2022/5-2-public-notice-state-plan-on-aging2022-2026.pdf.
After the public comment period ends, the State Plan on Aging will be submitted to the federal Administration for Community Living for review and approval. It is expected to be effective Oct. 1, 2022.