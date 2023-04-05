Today
Snow likely, mainly before 9am. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy, with a high near 20. Windy, with a northwest wind 25 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tonight
Areas of blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Windy, with a west northwest wind 21 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. West northwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Southeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. East southeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 36. East southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. South wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. South southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.