Youth for Christ welcomes new ministry coordinator
Youth for Christ has found its ministry coordinator for Valley City, marking for the first time in its three-year foray into the City of Bridges that a consistent, locally-based staff member will be around to continue the organization’s mission of communicating the message of Jesus Christ to young people.
We started ministry in Valley City about three years ago,” Troy Gunderson, executive director for Youth for Christ, said. “We’re really excited to have Sam Nielsen join our ministry staff. Youth for Christ is a non-denominational Christian youth organization that reaches out to kids who, our main focus are kids who are outside the church, kids who don’t know who Jesus is. We want to communicate the life-changing message of Jesus Christ to young people.”
Read the full story in your Thursday, February 17th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.