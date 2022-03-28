The other day I was grocery shopping for a friend. It was not my usual grocery store, and I was less familiar with the layout.
We all need to eat, and most of us need to purchase groceries regularly. Our buying decisions can be influenced by “supermarket psychology” and marketing strategies.
Large supermarkets may have more than 40,000 items beckoning us with brightly colored packages and special deals. Grocery stores are businesses that need to move along their merchandise.
As I walked into the store, I was attracted to the brightly colored flowering plants. This special touch made me stop and admire the plants.
I almost picked up a plant to add to my collection. I realized that a plant would freeze in my car before I returned home.
Grocery stores want us to linger and feel at home. If music is playing in the store where you shop, it often is “calming” music not fast-paced dance music.
I was on a mission with a grocery list in hand, so I kept pushing my cart.
By the way, carts were invented in the late 1930s. Initially, wire baskets were used to assist patrons in carrying their groceries. Today’s large grocery carts entice us to fill them.
