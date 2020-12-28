Insects are the ultimate survivors.
While we shiver outdoors in our heavy winter coats, insects are using amazing strategies to survive. Some are producing “antifreeze” inside their bodies and others are migrating thousands of miles, while others are snuggling together in giant clusters.
One of the toughest insects is the woolly bear caterpillar. It produces “antifreeze” chemicals inside its body that allow it to stay alive even when its body is frozen solid. A woolly bear caterpillar can survive in an ice cube for months. The Arctic woolly bear caterpillar can survive temperatures of 70 degrees below zero.
