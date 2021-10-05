Losing anyone you love is extremely difficult, but it is especially devastating and overwhelming when faced with the loss of a baby. Whether the loss occurs during pregnancy, or after the baby is born, parents and loved ones lose not only the precious little one, but also their hopes and dreams for the future. Such a loss can forever change the lives and relationships of those affected.
According to the March of Dimes, about 15-25 percent of known pregnancies will end in a miscarriage, and studies show that number is likely closer to 50 percent because often the loss can happen before a woman even knows she is pregnant. No matter how common this experience may seem, each loss is unique and met with its own emotional impact, uncertain future and societal expectations.
Accepting support and talking with those who have experienced a similar loss can ease the isolation felt during this time and help with the grieving and healing processes. Hospice of the Red River Valley offers two different pregnancy and infant loss support groups.
All support groups are facilitated by an individual who has experienced the loss of a baby. While each experience is different, the group facilitator offers much-needed support and insight to grieving parents.
