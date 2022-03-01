Fargo, N.D —Hospice of the Red River Valley is scheduled to host a virtual Lunch & Learn session to discuss end-of-life care from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8.
At the upcoming session Tammy Monsebroten, LCSW, suicide prevention coordinator and Andrea Dockendorf, LCSW, HUD-VASH and homeless outreach social worker both with the Fargo VA Health Care System, will present “Recognizing and Responding to Suicide Risk.”
This collaborative session will help attendees:
• Locate validated screening tools
• Formulate a Safety Plan for Suicide Risk reduction
• Utilize GROW Method to increase Lethal Means Safety
This event is free and open to all health care professionals. Pre-registration is required because space is limited. RSVP online at bit.ly/hrrvlunchlearn by March 6. If you have questions, please send an email to lunchlearn@hrrv.org.
Registered attendees will receive a link for the RingCentral meeting.
Be sure and pick up your Tuesday, March 1st Times-Record to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.