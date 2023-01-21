BISMARCK, ND – The North Dakota Homeless Continuum of Care (ND CoC) will conduct a Point-in-Time (PIT) Count of the people in the state who are experiencing homelessness on Jan. 25, 2023.
“The data gathered during the PIT count is used to identify strengths and service gaps, increase public awareness, measure progress, and assist local entities with system planning and responses,” said Dave Flohr, North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) executive director. NDHFA acts as the Collaborative Applicant for the ND CoC.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires CoCs to conduct a count of sheltered people experiencing homelessness annually. While a count of people who are unsheltered is only required in odd-numbered years, ND’s CoC conducts one annually. Each count is planned, coordinated, and carried out locally.
“Strong regional engagement is required for a successful count,” said Beth Larson-Steckler, ND CoC chair. “An area lead coordinates the volunteers to ensure the information collected from service providers is clean and current while law enforcement, healthcare and other providers work together to identify persons who are unsheltered.”
To learn more about the PIT Count or to provide assistance, contact your region’s area lead.
• Region 1, Williston, Liz Larsen, (701) 838-1812.
• Region 2, Minot, Liz Larsen, (701) 838-1812.
• Region 3, Devils Lake, Rob Johnson, (701) 230-1859.
• Region 4, Grand Forks, Jenna Richardson, (701) 200-1928.
• Region 5, Fargo, Corina Bell, (701) 936-7171.
• Region 6, Jamestown, Mike Weatherly, (701) 253-6300.
• Region 7, Bismarck, Kacey Peterson, (701) 223-6315.
• Region 8, Dickinson, Heather Ingman, (701) 255-4506, or Chantel Zeller, (701) 483-4363.
The goal of HUD’s CoC program is to promote a communitywide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness. The program provides funding to support efforts to end homelessness, promotes access to and effective utilization of programs, and optimizes the self-sufficiency of individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
North Dakota’s Homeless CoC encompasses all 53 counties, cities, towns, and unincorporated areas, as well as the state’s five federally recognized tribes. More information about the ND CoC is available online at https://ndcontinuumofcare.org. Individuals and families in immediate need of assistance should call FirstLink’s 2-1-1 helpline.
A self-supporting and mission-driven state agency, NDHFA is dedicated to making housing affordable for all North Dakotans. The North Dakota Industrial Commission, consisting of Governor Doug Burgum as chairman, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and Attorney General Drew H. Wrigley, oversees the agency.