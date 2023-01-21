Homeless Person Graphic
Greg Vote

BISMARCK, ND – The North Dakota Homeless Continuum of Care (ND CoC) will conduct a Point-in-Time (PIT) Count of the people in the state who are experiencing homelessness on Jan. 25, 2023.

“The data gathered during the PIT count is used to identify strengths and service gaps, increase public awareness, measure progress, and assist local entities with system planning and responses,” said Dave Flohr, North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) executive director. NDHFA acts as the Collaborative Applicant for the ND CoC.

Recommended for you