The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train has held a place in holiday tradition since it took to the tracks in 1999. The lit-up engines and cars travel the rails in Canada and the United States each Christmas season, hosting concerts at the communities in which it stops and raising money and collecting donations to support food banks.
Two trains are part of the CP Holiday Train program, traveling all over the country. Last year, the two visited 164 communities, spreading joy and getting people to get involved in the effort to end hunger.
This year, the Holiday Train will not be making stops in communities as it has for 21 years. Because of COVID, CP President and CEO Keith Creel says, things have to change.
