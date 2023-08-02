After seeing that Travis Ingstad had hit a hole-in-one at the Viper Cup Tournament, this reporter began to wonder. ‘What happened to the members of the 2010 State Class B Championship Golf team.’ So I began my research. Some of them, I have formed a friendship with, others I have met once or twice.
First off, let me congratulate Travis Ingstad on his hole-in-one. Hole #2, 151 yards, with a pitching wedge. The Times-Record asked Ingstad how many of these golf rarities have you had? “I have one” Ingstad answered.
The members of that team included Sophomores Nick Jenson and Ben Sorenson, juniors Brian Zerface, Travis Ingstad, Shane Ost and seventh grader Jared Lentz. That’s right, no seniors. The coach of this young group was Buff Murray.
Jenson won individual medalist honors with a 144. He carded a 76 on day one and a 68 on day two to beat out Ryan Sell of Trinity Christian by four strokes. Winning that individual title for Jenson was predicted at the beginning of the season. “The vivid memory I have is watching Jani’s back nine. (Jani is Nicks nickname) the kid made everything he looked at,” Ingstad remembers. “I think he made 3-4 putts over 20 feet for par or birdie. He had a slippery 12 footer for 68 on 18, right to left (tough putt for a lefty as it’s breaking away from you) and he buried it like we were playing for quarters under the lights at the VCTCC putting green. Our fearless leader, Buff, (Head Coach Murray) called it on the way to our first meet that year in Milnor - that Nick would win the title.”
Zerface was tied for fourth with a two day total of 151 (77 day 1 74 day 2).
Ost was tied for ninth with a 153 (79 day 1 and 74 day 2).
Ingstad was 29th with his two day total of 160 (84/76).
Sorenson was 37th with a 164 (87/77)
Lentz was 53rd with a 169 (80/89). Lentz’s 80 helped keep the Hi-Liners within striking distance of the team leader after day one. Being the youngster on the team, Lentz was not assured of a spot on the post season roster. “I was in 7th grade and had been qualifying all season to secure the final spot for the postseason,” Lentz remembers.
They take the top four scores each day so the Hi-Liners had a day one total of 312 with Jenson (76), Zerface (77), Ost (79) and Lentz (80). That day one score was one shot behind team leader Hazen. Jenson remembers as a team, they did not play their best golf on day one. “What I remember most was being a few shots back of first place after day 1 which was weird for us that year because we were winning almost every class B tournament and placing pretty high in some class A tournaments. However, we were not nervous because we knew we didn’t play our best golf that first day and if we could just get it together on the second day we would get it done.” And get it done they did. Going into day two, not only was the team chasing a title, but so was Jenson who was three shots off the leader after day one. But he had to leapfrog six other golfers to get to the top spot. Fellow sophomore, Sorenson explains what he remembers most about that tournament. “I didn’t play very well the first day so I had an early tee time on day two. Since I went out early, I remember finishing my round and heading back out on the course to watch Nick finish his second round. It was fun to watch him play the last few holes and end up winning the individual title.”
With five out of six golfers breaking 80 on day two, the Hi-Liners turned a one shot deficit into a 27 shot win. Coach Murray was quoted in a story written at the time by Mark Potts of the Times-Record. “ Being one stroke behind, I didn’t think we were going to pull away like we did. I figured it might come to a (tie-breaking) fifth score.” For Zerface, that second day stands out for him. “Beating the second place (team) by 27 strokes overall for the tournament and shooting 19 strokes better than any other team on day 2 is what I will remember the most.”
Coke on ice was the theme of the evening after day one. Ingstad remembers the instigator of that theme. “We were down 5 or something like that. The 7th grader (Jared Lentz) was the ‘glue guy’ that night. He said we needed to go to the SuperValue and get some coke for “coke on ice” for the boys. We proceeded to pound a 2 liter of coke and cut it up for the evening. It was really a great bonding experience - laughing and remembering who we were and where we needed to be.”
For Ost, day two sticks out as well. “I remember coming back after being down day 1 by a few shots and then going on to win the tournament by 27. Our team, overall, played really well lead by Nick who fired a 68 that second day. I think we had 3 or 4 guys who placed in the top 10.”
For this group, the next year 2011, the Hi-Liners went back to Class A and competing in the Eastern Dakota Conference. The Times-Record asked all six members this, “Knowing you were going back to Class A and the EDC the next year, did you feel any pressure heading into 2011 with your 2010 team intact?” The resounding answer was no. And for good reason. Zerface said “not really, we knew the high level of talent in the EDC already.” For Jenson, it was not in his thought process. “Didn’t really think of that honestly. We just showed up the tournaments that were scheduled for us and tried our best. I just remember 2011 being a disappointment for us overall compared to our 2010 success, but that’s just how golf goes.” Sorenson replied “I don’t think so. We knew we were going to be a good team and a team that would qualify for the state tournament but I think we were realistic with our expectations. I think our goal was probably just to finish as high as we could on the leaderboard at state knowing that a team like Shanley would win it all. If anything, there was probably more pressure in 2010 because we were coming from the EDC and Class A and I think other teams kind of expected us to win.” And for Ingstad, “no pressure. We had a great team. Class A was a different ball game. We had a good season.”
Beginning on August 7th is the Pine to Palm, which is one of the largest and most prestigious tournaments in the Upper Midwest and is played at the Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes. Three of these gentlemen will be playing this year. Brian Zerface, Jared Lentz and Travis Ingstad.
Oh and back to the hole-in-one thing. Three of these six, Lentz, Ingstad and Sorenson have four between them. Coincidentally,Ingstad and Sorenson both aced #2 at the VCTCC. Here is another coincidence, “I have 2 hole-in-ones, with one being at Ben’s (Sorenson) bachelor party in Alexandria, MN. quipped Lentz.
