BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley today announced Greg Hoffman as Information Technology Department’s Deputy Chief Information Officer, a position directly aligned with operational processes executing the organizational strategy.
Hoffman was the Finance Director at NDIT since 2014. He brings nearly two decades of experience to his new role.
“Greg has been an integral part of our team, serving as the Finance Director for the past eight years. He brings with him a wealth of experience in, contract negotiations, IT procurement and purchasing, accounting, records management, legislative relationships,” said Riley. “He has interacted with every operational area in IT and his extensive experience within State government makes him an asset to NDIT. I am honored that he has decided to take on this challenge.”
“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue leading Team NDIT as we focus on working towards providing world-class technology services,” said Hoffman. “As Deputy CIO, I hope to expand the focus of meeting our customer needs and partnering with customers to recognize the value technology can bring to their lines of business.”
Hoffman has been a part of the organization since 2005 and has led the Administrative Services Division since 2014. He holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Accounting and a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration as well as a Master’s of Business Administration in Business Management. He is also a certified Technology Business Manager. Greg was the first rate analyst ever hired by the Technology Department and has had the pleasure of building strong administrative teams to support the needs of the agency.
Hoffman spends his spare time with family and friends being as active as possible. Fishing, hunting, and playing softball are among his primary passions with cooking, listening to music and playing cards filling in any time left.
The Deputy CIO will assist in The Deputy CIO will be dedicated to continuing the growth of NDIT as an organization. Creating continuity and focus on the customer experience a Deputy CIO will:
• Ensure adherence to customer service across all teams – specifically to push our service OKRs to completion.
• Ensure continuous improvement of operations to adhere to the highest levels of service.
• Ensure continuity of vision from the CIO throughout the organization.
Greg Hoffman will begin his new role immediately.