WASHINGTON – Senator John Hoeven joined a bicameral effort, led by Senator Mike Braun (R-Ind.), opposing the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate on private employers in an upcoming U.S. Supreme Court case. Specifically, the members of Congress filed an amicus brief arguing that Congress did not give the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) the authority to impose a vaccine mandate and urging the court to stay the mandate. The full text of the brief can be read here.
This comes as part of Hoeven’s efforts to push back on this overreach by the Biden administration. Hoeven previously helped introduce and voted to advance a Congressional Review Act (CRA) Resolution of Disapproval against the vaccine mandate for private businesses. A CRA resolution is the official process for Congress to eliminate an executive branch rule. The resolution passed the Senate on a bipartisan vote last month.
“President Biden’s vaccine mandate on private employers is a clear violation of individual rights and goes far beyond any authority granted by Congress,” said Hoeven “The Supreme Court should act swiftly to prevent the Biden administration from enforcing this requirement.”