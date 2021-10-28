WASHINGTON – Senator John Hoeven, Ranking Member of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee and a senior member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, today announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) has awarded $500,000 to the North Dakota Department of Agriculture. Today’s grant will be used to support the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN) to develop and deploy resources and services to farmers and ranchers impacted by factors of stress.
“Farmers and ranchers produce the food, fuel and fiber we depend on as a nation. They often face uncontrollable circumstances, whether it’s unpredictable weather or markets, that can cause additional stress,” said Hoeven. “This grant will help the North Dakota Ag Department improve outreach to individuals working in the agriculture industry.”