Hochhalter Earns Honor With Photo of In-Laws

STUNNED! That was the reaction of Diane Hochhalter when she learned of the award she received from Portrait Masters.

Hochhalter recently received the honor of the  Bronze with Distinction Award for her image of her in-laws, Harvey and Carol Hochhalter. She is 18th in the Family and Group Portrait Category and overall added four Bronze Merits to go along with the Bronze with Distinction honor. Since last year Diane  has earned 18 bronzes and now one Bronze with Distinction.

