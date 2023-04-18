STUNNED! That was the reaction of Diane Hochhalter when she learned of the award she received from Portrait Masters.
Hochhalter recently received the honor of the Bronze with Distinction Award for her image of her in-laws, Harvey and Carol Hochhalter. She is 18th in the Family and Group Portrait Category and overall added four Bronze Merits to go along with the Bronze with Distinction honor. Since last year Diane has earned 18 bronzes and now one Bronze with Distinction.
Portrait Masters is an international awards and accreditation program that Hochhalter has been entering her work for a little over a year now. She has won awards from this program in the past, but this is the highest award she has received.
Hochhalter said that she was urged to enter by her good friend and mentor, Annie Marie. Hochhalter shares she was a little unsure about it at first. “It was like, I’m not good enough for this,” She shared in her thoughts, “These are the big dogs, its like being asked to go play golf with Tiger Woods. They are from all over the world.” Hochhalter entered photos in both January and May of 2022 and received all Bronze awards. She then found out about the award from the person that prompted her to enter photos in the first place. “Annie texted me and she was like, are you watching the live awards?” Hochhalter shared, “ ‘The top 20 are live and you made the Top 20.’ I was like WHAT!” The level for the awards are Gold (90-100), Silver (80-89), Bronze (70-74), Bronze with Distinction (75-79) and Approaching Standards.
Hochhalter received a 77 for her image of her in-laws. “A hundred is a unicorn,” Hochhalter said. In this round there were 4,817 entries and of those 726 received Approaching Standards, 3,268 Bronze, 642 Bronze with Distinction, 175 Silver and six Gold. Hochhalter explains that scoring high is becoming increasingly more difficult. “The work is just getting better and better so the scoring is getting harder and harder.”
She shares that with each level of merits, Bronze with Distinction, Bronze, Silver and Gold, you gain accreditation points. There are three tiers of accredited photographers based on the number of points you have earned. Fellow is 100 points, Master is 50 points and Associate is 25 points.
Hochhalter’s mentor Annie Marie is in the top tier, she is a fellow. Hochhalter has not reached associate status yet.
To illustrate how difficult the scoring has become, Hochhalter says her friend Annie Marie who is a fellow in Portrait Masters which again is the top tier of photograhers, only received bronze merits in this round.
For Hochhalter, entering this program is not just about receiving accolades, merits and accreditation points, “What the competition has done for me, from the very first competition, is you just start looking at your work very differently and how you can get stronger, better. Make the story be told more,” Hochhalter continues, “Looking at the past Awards top 20 galleries is incredibly inspiring and breathtaking and just motivates me to do better, create more and keep learning. It feels like the more I learn the less I know.”
Hochhalter has been doing photography most of her life but professionally it has only been a few years. “It was 2015 when I took my first dollars for a senior session,” Hochhalter remembers. “I opened my first studio in 2018 and then bought this building in 2020.”
“My passion is seniors and I really want to do more and more, like conceptual fine art,” Hochhalter says. “I love to sew and so the concept of creating a whole vison of like, someone bringing me an idea and says lets go with it and do some cool stuff.”
Criteria that Portrait Masters use are styling, composition, posing, lighting, technical, post-production, focus and story telling.
The other categories that were judged in thiis round of Portrait Masters were Creative Portrait, Maternity Portrait, Newborn Portrait, Children’s Portrait, Contemporary Portrait, Teen and Senior Portrait, Movement, Pet Portrait, Boudoir Portrait, Wedding Portraits, Black and White Portrait, Documentary Portrait, and then added this round was Abstract Portrait.
Hochhalter shares that getting this honor means that people in the top level of your profession appreciate your work. “Your kids can tell you you do good work and your mother-in law and friends can tell you you do good work,” Hochhalter said. “But when its judged by real leaders in this industry, the judges are teachers, they’re working professionals. They are the innovators in the industry, so for them to judge and score it like that, its a huge honor.”
Cassandra Jones is a photographer in Canada that Hochhalter has been a fan of her work for years. Jones had four of the top ten in the Family and Group Portrait category. Hochhalter says “to be in the same category as her work just blew me away.”
Congratulations to Diane Hochhalter and Diane J Hochhalter Studio for this honor.
