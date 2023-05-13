Soap Box Derby Photo (old)

The Soap Box Derby continues to be an organization with a mission “to build knowledge and character, and to create meaningful experiences through collaboration and fair and honest competition.” More than 100 racing districts, including our local Sheyenne Valley Soap Box Derby, conduct sanctioned races throughout the world. Each district champion qualifies for the annual World Championship race at the Derby Downs Track in Akron, Ohio.

Local businesses and Valley City Chamber of Commerce teamed up to host a local race in 1995, and the Sheyenne Valley Soap Box Derby was officially formed in 2012.

