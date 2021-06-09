The Barnes County Historical Society will be holding its annual meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17th at the Hi-Liner Activity Center. “With COVID-19 restrictions lifted for those who are vaccinated, we feel safe in having our annual meeting and we invite anyone interested to attend,” states Wes Anderson, Barnes County Museum curator.
