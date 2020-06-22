As Teresa Perleberg and Chris Armbrust work bring the long-abandoned Nome School back to life, they’ve saved as many of the original features as possible to preserve the historic charm of the building. They are utilizing old fire escape stairs, flooring, woodwork, doors and bricks in the restoration project.
A couple additional historic treasures, removed from the premises when the school closed in 1970, have now returned home: the school's Statue of Liberty and an old photo, once hanging as a wall decoration.
