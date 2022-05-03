The skies were cloudy and the air was gray and it didn’t really feel like the month of May – nowhere except inside the Historic 1916 Buffalo High School, which remains to this day a thriving hub of events and happenings in the tight-knit community of Buffalo, North Dakota.
“I’ve had classmates who have come home and said ‘thank you for what you’re doing’,” Liane Stout, coordinator for the Historic School and host of the May Day event, told the Times-Record. “When your mom and dad are gone, you don’t have the family house anymore, so when you come back to Buffalo…this was always our second home.”
The Historic 1916 Buffalo High School located at 303 Pearl Street in Buffalo, North Dakota, just three miles north of I-94 at exit 314. To make an appointment or book an event or connect with the school, call 701-412-4485.
Read the full story in your Tuesday Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.