The skies were cloudy and the air was gray and it didn’t really feel like the month of May – nowhere except inside the Historic 1916 Buffalo High School, which remains to this day a thriving hub of events and happenings in the tight-knit community of Buffalo, North Dakota.
“I’ve had classmates who have come home and said ‘thank you for what you’re doing’,” Liane Stout, coordinator for the Historic School and host of the May Day event, told the Times-Record. “When your mom and dad are gone, you don’t have the family house anymore, so when you come back to Buffalo…this was always our second home.”
A warm and almost lavish atmosphere awaits those who cross the threshold into the historic building, which is awash in lights and filled with largely-donated, vintage decor. The history of the place is blended into the aesthetic – old chalkboards are repurposed into a sort of wallpaper, showing just where the now-repurposed classrooms used to be.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, May 3rd Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.