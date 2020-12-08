‘Tis the month of December in quaint Valley City,
All the lampposts and buildings are dressed up so pretty.
The houses have porches and windows aglow,
With glittering lightbulbs awaiting first snow.
There’s one house that’s different, the best one around,
Its front and back yard display so profound.
