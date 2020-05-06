Traffic Alert Graphic
Due to impassable road conditions, Barnes County Highway 18 (Correction Line) will be closed from Barnes County Highway 21 east 1 mile to 118th Ave SE.  Barnes County 37 (county line) will be closed ½ mile south of County 34 and again ½ mile north of 47th ST SE.
No detour’s will be provided. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and reminded not to go around road closed barricades.
 

