Birds swarming in the sky

With a recent positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in North Dakota, North Dakota State University Extension specialists continue to encourage biosecurity practices for bird owners of all sizes and around wild birds.

“While we hoped there would not be a resurgence of HPAI this fall, we knew this was a possibility,” says Gerald Stokka, NDSU Extension veterinarian and livestock stewardship specialist. “We encourage poultry owners of all sizes to continue biosecurity measures to protect your birds.”

