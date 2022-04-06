It seems as if Mother Nature is not quite ready to move onto spring as Valley City is sitting in a Wind Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. April 7th and a High Wind Warning until 7 p.m. April 7th.
Be sure to check the weather if you are planning to travel. According to the radar on nd.weather.gov it appears the bulk of the heavier snow is past Fargo to the east. Our area is predicted to see 1 to 2 inches with a 40 mph wind from the NNW.
Tonight
A chance of rain and snow before 10pm, then snow. Low around 30. Windy, with a north northwest wind 31 to 40 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Thursday
Snow, mainly before 11am. Patchy blowing snow before noon. High near 39. Windy, with a north wind 31 to 39 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a north wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph