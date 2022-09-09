A high tunnel, or a hoop house, is currently being constructed at the Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center (SVCTC). Like many projects at the center, this project is being overseen by instructors and committee members at SVCTC, the work however, is being completed by students from a variety of classes. For example, the initial design work for the drain tile was done by students in the architecture class. While the foundation was poured by students in the construction class.

“Projects like the hoop house allow students to have real world experience developing skills needed for a hands-on career” stated Derrick Bopp, SVCTC Director. “Students work through an engineering design process where they identify the needs and constraints of a project, research the problem, imagine possible solutions, make a plan, create a prototype, test their designs and make improvements as needed. Our program allows students to have this hands-on learning without simply being handed a design plan to follow or a kit to assemble.”

Recommended for you