A high tunnel, or a hoop house, is currently being constructed at the Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center (SVCTC). Like many projects at the center, this project is being overseen by instructors and committee members at SVCTC, the work however, is being completed by students from a variety of classes. For example, the initial design work for the drain tile was done by students in the architecture class. While the foundation was poured by students in the construction class.
“Projects like the hoop house allow students to have real world experience developing skills needed for a hands-on career” stated Derrick Bopp, SVCTC Director. “Students work through an engineering design process where they identify the needs and constraints of a project, research the problem, imagine possible solutions, make a plan, create a prototype, test their designs and make improvements as needed. Our program allows students to have this hands-on learning without simply being handed a design plan to follow or a kit to assemble.”
The next stage of the project will allow students to plan and construct a watering system. The goal is for watering to be automated. Rain water will be captured from the gutters as well as the drain tile system. Work doesn’t stop here, students will also be developing plans for the tables and fixtures that will go inside the greenhouse.
Once the high tunnel is fully constructed and the fixtures installed, the agriculture classes will have an opportunity to plant. The growing season will be extended with the high tunnel so students can start in March and end in November. Ideally, a year-round growing experience would be available at SVCTC. The SVCTC has plans prepared for expansion of the high tunnel if another funding source becomes available to support a year-round greenhouse and head room.
The high tunnel project has been championed by the Barnes ON THE MOVE Partnership, which includes Valley City Public Schools, City-County Health District and NDSU Extension – Barnes County. This partnership came together when City-County Health District received a federal grant in 2018 to help reduce the number of students in Barnes County that are overweight or obese. “Students are not eating enough fruits and vegetables, but we have found that when they are involved in growing their own vegetables, they are more likely to eat them,” states Andrea Winter, ON THE MOVE Dietitian.
As plans are made to plant crops, SVCTC will include crops that can be harvested during the school year. The produce can be used in the transition program, taught by Mrs. Botz. Students with disabilities learn life skills in the transition program. Students have opportunities to cook with the mobile food cart, also provided by the CCHD grant. The mobile food cart provides the SVCTC with equipment and a prep surface to create healthy foods in the classroom.
“Thank you to the Barnes ON THE MOVE Partnership, the SVCTC member schools including Valley City Public Schools, Barnes County North Public School, Maple Valley Public School and Litchville-Marion Public Schools, and the SVCTC Agriculture Education Advisory Committee as well as the community for their support and contributions to this project,” states Mr. Bopp.
