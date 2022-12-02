NDHSAA

Following a lengthy discussion over the issue of whether or not to move North Dakota’s schools towards adopting a three-class system for school sports, the North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted unanimously to “accept” a proposal to move high school basketball towards a three-class system, with a caveat that more work will need to be done and reviews on specifics will be made in the near-future.

It was a several-hour long meeting at the AmericInn in Valley City with about 100 member school representatives in attendance to hear a proposal from a focus group to the NDHSAA board of directors about their proposal to adjust the class system of high school sports to try and address a disparity in school size and the outcomes of games.

