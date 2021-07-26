High Plains Fair Housing Center and Legal Services of North Dakota will co-host a webinar on Tuesday, July 27th at 12:30 pm on rights of being a renter in North Dakota.
North Dakota tenants will have an opportunity to learn about evictions, leases, terminology, fair housing practices, and your rights as a renter in North Dakota. As well as important information about how tenants can access funds through the ND rent help program.
After nearly 10 months in place, the CDC moratorium will expire on July 31, 2021. In the final days of the recent North Dakota legislative session, lawmakers authorized access to almost $352 million in federal resources to transform the state’s Emergency Rent Bridge (ERB) into a more comprehensive rental assistance program called ND Rent Help. The program will aid more North Dakotans with the goal of helping restore their economic well-being and housing stability.
Register on www.highplainsfhc.org
or here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rights-and-responsibilities-for-renters-virtual-training-tickets-162596992983?aff=ebdsoporgprofile&fbclid=IwAR3PPwi-YqKPcjnqlOOpS1Yl9YgZ_LMzUKAe0wfoF55qEajhVX1T5GyXltk
For questions or needed accommodations, please email kgorz@highplainsfhc.org or call 701-204-6676.