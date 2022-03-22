The Valley City Eagles Club played host to a veritable clashing of titans, as the wrestlers of the Puffamania Wrestling Association, a home-grown North Dakotan indie wrestling circuit, took to the mat for a raucous rumble.
“They were originally a podcast,” Robert Ihry, promoter for the event, told the Times-Record. “It later turned into a show about a year or so later. They established themselves in 2019.”
Performing shows since late 2020, Puffamania had all the energy of the big-name wrestling associations of yore, with colorful costumes and stylish moves performed by heroic faces and detestable heels alike. The opening bout saw a masked heel, Bullet Bronson, taking on a wrestler well above his height – the “cool and collected” Levi Lanigan. Bronson earned boos and jeers from the crowd as he leapt from the arena and went out among the fans, taking one person’s sign board and tearing it up as an insult to Lanigan, earning a fresh barrage of insults from the spirited audience.
