By Iain Woessner
The final emergency meeting for what is being called the 2022 flood was held on Sunday afternoon. The Times-Record reported over Facebook the day-by-day impacts of the flood situation, which saw the whole city mobilize to erect clay dikes and flood guards and work to ensure damages were limited and mitigated.
Some basements in town were not spared.
2022 is currently ranked as the fifth highest flood in recorded history for Valley City, according to Rich Schueneman of the US Army Corps of Engineers.
Beyond scrambling to address the flood, the city also reported main breaks and house fires on Sunday through social media.
By the time this story goes to print, the calls for volunteers to walk the levees should be ended. What comes next will presumably be a topic of discussion at the City Commission meeting Tuesday night at 5 p.m.
At their final emergency meeting there was brief discussion of clean-up, but it was noted the topic hadn’t really been looked into yet.
A call is still out from the city for citizens to conserve water, as the sewage system remains inundated with water.
