VCHS robotics 0131 photo

Valley City hosted the 3rd Annual Valley City Frozen Classic Robotics tournament recently at the Hi-Liner Activity Center. The Hi-Liners team, called the Jumping Deere, placed third in the event and came away with the Judges Award.

Each year a new game is decided upon and this year the game was something similar to frisbee golf, or at least one part of it was.

Recommended for you