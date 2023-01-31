Valley City hosted the 3rd Annual Valley City Frozen Classic Robotics tournament recently at the Hi-Liner Activity Center. The Hi-Liners team, called the Jumping Deere, placed third in the event and came away with the Judges Award.
Each year a new game is decided upon and this year the game was something similar to frisbee golf, or at least one part of it was.
VEX Robotics Competition Spin Up is played on a 12x12 square field. Two alliances, one red and one blue, made up of two teams each compete in matches consisting of a fifteen second autonomous period which is followed by a one minute and forty-five second driver control period where a team member drives the robot by remote control.
The object of the game is to score more than the other alliance by trying to get discs into baskets or goals. The baskets looked similar to something you would see on a frisbee golf course. The robots would collect the discs then launch them towards the baskets. You could also score by owning rollers. The rollers were located on each wall of the field. You also scored by covering field tiles (discs) with your robot. The points are totaled up and a winner is declared.
