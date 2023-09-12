A big defensive play and special teams helped Valley City hold off a late rally by Devils Lake to come away with a 35-26 win over the Firebirds at Joe Roller Field in Devils Lake.
Bryson Heck put the opening kickoff in to the endzone for a touchback, something he would do repeatedly through the night.
The Firebirds were able to get to midfield, but that would be where the drive ended and they were forced to punt. The punt, however, hit offensive lineman Hudson Hodus in the backside and fell to the ground. Valley City’s Christian Beutler pushed Hodus back causing the “blocked” punt. The loose ball was recovered by Carter Borg giving the Hi-Liner the ball at the 50.
After two runs by Borg and an incomplete pass, Bryson Heck hooked up with Connor Suhr for a 38 yard completion. Suhr was pushed out of bounds at the Firebirds two yard line. A penalty on Devils Lake moved the ball to the one. Borg was tackled for a loss on the second down play before Heck scored on a four yard run. The extra point made it 7-0 Hi-Liners with 4:32 go in the quarter.
Heck again kicked the ball into the end zone for a touchback, one of five touchbacks by the junior kicker.
Devils Lake again moved the ball slightly, but then had to punt for a second time. This time the punt went down field and the Hi-Liners would set up shop at their own 32.
After a completion to Suhr and a run by Borg, Devils Lake was called for a penalty, giving Valley City a first down on their own 46 yard line. Heck then threw a perfect pass over the middle, Derek Shape caught in stride and raced to the end zone completing the 54 yard touchdown play. Heck’s extra point made it 14-0 Valley City with 20 seconds to go in the first period.
For most of the second quarter, the two teams exchanged punts in a battle of field position. Then with 6:20 to go in the half, Devils Lake took the ball at their own 19 yard line. A pass to Drew Hofstad covered 19 yards. Then Mason Palmer hit Wylee Delorme for 17 yards to move the ball to midfield. A pass interference penalty against Valley City moved the Firebirds to the 35. Five plays later, Palmer hit Oliver Wirth for a 16 yard touchdown. Carver Pederson blocked the extra point to make it 14-6 Valley City with 3:08 to go in the second quarter.
The Hi-Liners would start the ensuing drive at their own 26. A 34 yard completion to Suhr gave Valley City a first down at the Devils Lake 41 yard line. Two plays later, Heck found Jonah Harstad over the middle. Harstad hauled in the pass at the 30 yard line then out ran the defense to complete the 42 yard touchdown. Heck’s extra point made it 21-6 Hi-Liners with 40 seconds to go in the second quarter.
Valley City got the ball to start the second half. A pass interference penalty on Devils Lake the first play gave them a first down at the Firebird 47. Four straight running plays to Borg moved the ball down to the 32. The 62 yard drive was capped off by a Heck to Suhr connection that covered 25 yards. The extra point made it 28-6 Valley City with 8:07 to go in the third quarter.
On the Devils Lake drive, Pederson came up big again, this time with an interception at the Hi-Liner 38 yard line.
Valley City could not do anything on the drive and had to punt the ball away. A nice return by Hofstad was negated by a penalty. Devils Lake took over at its own 34 yard line.
The firebirds would put together a seven play 66 yard drive. A 31 yard pass to Delorme and a 18 yard completion to Hofstad would put Devils Lake at the three. Reggie Cavanaugh would score from there. Gauge Driessen added the extra point to make 28-13 Hi-Liners with 1:52 to go in the third quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, Valley City was driving again but Hofstad undercut a passing route and intercepted a Bryson Heck pass giving the Firebirds the ball at the 37. It only took two plays for Devils Lake to score. A 49 yard completion to Delorme got the ball to the Hi-Liner 14. The Tate Estenson caught a pass on the flat, eluded one tackler and fought his way into the end zone for a 14 yard touchdown. But Estenson threw the ball straight up in the air in celebration. The ball went higher than the goal posts and Estenson was flagged for a personal four, unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. That moved the ball back forcing Devils Lake to try for a two-point conversion from the 18 instead of the three. The conversion failed and with 8:19 to go in the fourth quarter, Valley City led 28-19.
On the first play of the Hi-Liners ensung drive, the handoff between Borg and Heck was fumbled, Brett Mertens recovered the fumble for Devils Lake at the Hi-Liner 32 yard line. Five plays later, Estenson scored on a two yard run. Driessen added the extra point to cut Valley City’s lead to 28-26 with 6:51 to go in the fourth quarter.
Valley City went three and out on the next drive, but Heck kicked a 50 yard punt pinning the Firebirds back to their 15 yard line.
On the second play of the drive, Kaleb McCaflin picked off a Palmer pass and raced 22 yards to the end zone for the pick-six. Heck’s extra point made it 35-26 Hi-Liners with 4:30 to go.
On the Firebirds next drive, on second down from the 22, Carter Borg sacked Palmer for a loss back to the nine. The Firebirds would have to punt the ball away and Valley City was able to run out the clock to preserve the win.
Bryson Heck was 12 for 19 for a career high 236 yards passing with three touchdowns and one interception. Connor Suhr had seven catches for 117 yards and a score. Jonah Harstad had two catches for 56 yards and a score. Derek Shaped had one catch for 54 yards and a score. Carter Borg carried the ball 22 times for 45 yards to lead the ground game. Devils Lake out gained Valley City 321 to 296.
The Hi-Liners are now 3-0 and will host Dickinson Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Hanna Field.
